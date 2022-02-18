SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is behind bars, charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting at a Shreveport convenience store Thursday.

According to police, 20-year-old Damion Sherfield surrendered himself to the violent crimes investigators late Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the Village Food on Jewella Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and arrived to find 29-year-old Roderick D. Walker inside of the store suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the chest. Walker was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he later died, police say.

After the shooting, investigators collected evidence, including video, while detectives interviewed witnesses. Police say during the investigation, they learned Walker and Sherfield were arguing inside of the store when Sherfield pulled out a gun and shot Walker.

Late Thursday evening, Sherfield surrendered himself, was interviewed, and then booked into Shreveport City Jail on one count of second-degree murder.