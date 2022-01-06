Suspect arrested in late November Allendale shooting that left man critically injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for a November shooting in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood that left a man with life-threatening injuries is behind bars.

Shreveport police say 35-year-old Cordelro Robinson was taken into custody Tuesday on a warrant charging him with attempted second-degree murder in the shooting that happened around 11:30 p.m. November 19 in the 900 block of Pierre Ave. on Nov. 29, 2021.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering at least two gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim is still recovering.

Robinson remains in custody at the Caddo Correctional Center. His bond is set at $500,000.