Suspect arrested in murder of mail carrier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An arrest is made in the Saturday shooting death of a mail carrier.

Shreveport Police have charged Michael Gentry with one count of Second Degree Murder.

Investigators believe Gentry shot Williams as he was delivering mail to the residence. At this point investigators do not believe there was any type of dispute between the men prior to the shooting.

Gentry was booked into the Shreveport City Jail following interviews with investigators. Bond was set at $250,000.00.

The investigation is ongoing.

