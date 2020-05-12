SPD: Suspect arrested in power washer theft

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — A suspect has been arrested after he was caught on camera stealing a power washer from a Shreveport home.

According to Shreveport Police, 22-year-old Taylor Jackson was taken into custody on Tuesday.

On May 6 Jackson allegedly stole a Ryobi power washer from a home in the in the 700 block of Slattery Blvd.

Jackson was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on theft charges.

