Suspect arrested in Shreveport shooting that wounded woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say a potentially dangerous suspect in a shooting discovered in Sunset Acres last week that left a woman wounded is off the streets and in custody.

Jachristopher Spearman, 24, was wanted on a warrant for attempted second-degree murder in the Jan. 14 shooting, where police found the victim suffering a gunshot wound in a car at Canal Boulevard and Lakehurst Avenue. Police said she had driven there, but they did not know where the shooting happened.

The victim is expected to recover.

According to online booking records, Spearman was taken into custody around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and booked into the Shreveport City Jail just after 11 a.m.