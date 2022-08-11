SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police have made an arrest in the city’s first homicide of the year.

Ronnie Boyd, 27, of Shreveport, was arrested on Thursday, according to Shreveport police. Boyd has been wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder since Jan. 11 in the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Christopher Lee on New Year’s Day 2022.

Lee was found shot several times inside a home in the 300 block of East 72nd St. in Cedar Grove just after 2:20 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the hospital less than an hour later.

According to Shreveport City Jail booking records, Boyd was arrested around noon on Thursday. Police are expected to release additional details on his arrest later Thursday evening. According to Shreveport police, there have been 34 homicides this year.