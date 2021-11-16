Suspect arrested in state fair shooting that wounded teen

Donald Ray Jackson, 17, was wanted on a warrant one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder in connection with the shooting Saturday night at the State Fair of Louisiana that wounded a teen. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have arrested the 17-year-old wanted in connection with the early November shooting at the State Fair of Louisiana that left a teenager wounded.

Donald Ray Jackson was wanted on a warrant for attempted second-degree murder and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile in connection with the Nov. 6 shooting that left a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

It happened near the agricultural center on Pershing Boulevard. The teen was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital for emergency surgery and is now expected to survive.

Police say family members turned Jackson in Monday to the Violent Crimes detectives and taken into custody without incident.