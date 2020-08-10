SPD: Suspect arrested in weekend shooting in Queensborough that wounded one

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department has arrested a man accused of shooting another man Saturday morning in the Queensborough neighborhood.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Philip Harris, 36, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail, just hours after a shooting that sent the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Just after 10 a.m. Saturday, SPD patrol officers responded to shots fired in the 3000 block of Jackson Street.

When they arrived, officers found the victim lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower leg. Witnesses at the scene described Harris and the clothes he was wearing, making it possible for them to detain him at his residence at 2935 Jackson Street, just a block away from the scene.

After speaking to witnesses, investigators learned that before the shooting Harris had been seen in the roadway armed with two handguns, a .380 revolver and a .40 caliber semi-automatic handguns, one of which police learned was reported stolen in Natchitoches Parish.

After being taken to the police station for questioning, Harris was arrested and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count each of aggravated second-degree battery, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and convicted felon in possession of a firearm, In addition, he was charged with being a fugitive from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Harris has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2004, and previously was arrested for resisting with force and violence and interfering with a police officer.

