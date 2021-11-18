Suspect at large: DeSoto Crime Stoppers offers reward for information leading to arrest

Laquadrick P. Howard wanted by DPSO for robbery and assisting in a crime. (Source: De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office)

DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect wanted by the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to the DPSO Laquadrick P. Howard, from Caddo Parish, is wanted for felonies Simple Robbery and Principals, meaning assisting another in a crime.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for any information that may lead to an arrest. You can call (903) 793-STOP. Tips can be anonymous. You can log onto www.p3tips.com to submit tips via the web.

For a secure and password-protected mobile app for smart devices, go to the App Store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address. Anonymity is guaranteed.

Both the website and the mobile app feature integrated Two-Way Dialog capabilities which allow the tipster to come back and provide additional information to their tip at any time.

They also provide a secure way for the coordinator to ask the tipster questions pertaining to a tip if detectives have further questions regarding the tip.

Both P3 mobile app and www.p3tips.com make it possible for reward information website is so that reward information can be given to the tipster upon request through the same secure and encrypted interface.