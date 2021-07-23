Suspect behind bars for fatally shooting man at N. Shreveport gas station

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man at a gas station in north Shreveport earlier this week now sits behind bars.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, on Thursday 30-year-old Emmanuel D. Johnson turned himself into SPD Violent Crimes Detectives in connection with Wednesday’s shooting in the 2800 block of Hilry Huckaby Ave.

Johnson is accused of shooting 32-year-old Patrick Goines multiple times outside of the Shell gas station. Goines was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he died from his injuries.

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing the businesses’ surveillance video detectives were able to identify Johnson as a suspect.

Following an interview with investigators, Johnson was charged with one count of Second Degree Murder and booked into the Shreveport City Jail. His bond has been set at $350,000.

The investigation is ongoing.