Suspect behind bars in overnight convenience store robbery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is in custody in connection with an overnight robbery at a convenience store in Shreveport’s Southern Hills neighborhood.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday officers responded to a robbery at the Circle K in the 2000 block of Bert Kouns.

When detectives arrived they learned that the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Carlos Giles, entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. Giles allegedly ran away with an unknown amount of cash.

A police K9 was used to track Giles to an address in the 1100 block of Japonica Lane.

Investigators with the Tactical Robbery Unit responded to the scene and issued a search warrant for the home.

Giles was arrested without incident.

During the executions of the search warrant, detectives found evidence that connected Giles to at least one other armed robbery of that same Circle K back on May 6.

According to SPD, during that robbery, Giles entered the business armed with a handgun demanding money.

As he approached the counter, he pushed another customer to the ground, took an unknown amount of money from the clerk, and ran away.

Following interviews with detectives, Giles was taken to the Shreveport City Jail and charged with two counts of Armed Robbery.

SPD says more charges are coming.

