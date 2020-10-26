Suspect arrested in murder of DeSoto Parish man

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A suspect wanted in last month’s murder of a DeSoto Parish man now sits behind bars.

According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Friday 48-year-old Valeria Nichelle Robinson was arrested for the shooting death of 64- year-old Roy Long after surrendering to authorities.

On Sept. 3 Robinson allegedly shot Long near Marshall Rd., north of Hwy 3015 in Keatchie.

Robinson was booked into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center and charged with Second Degree Murder. Her bond has been set at $1,000,000.

