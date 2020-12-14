Suspect charged in Saturday afternoon Shreveport apartment complex stabbing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A stabbing on Saturday evening has left a Shreveport woman hospitalized and a man in jail.

Grandville Williams, 32, has been arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder in the stabbing of a female at a local apartment complex.

Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport Police responded to reports of a stabbing at the Jolie Apartments in the 1000 block of Quail Creek Road,

When they arrived, officers found a 32-year-old female employee suffering from multiple stab wounds to the body. She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with possible life-threatening injuries.

Violent Crimes investigators came to the apartment complex and began their investigation.

After speaking with multiple witnesses and collecting evidence, detectives developed Williams, a resident at the Jolie Apartments, as the suspect.

Preliminary information suggested that the stabbing resulted from and an argument between Williams and the victim.

After executing a search warrant, officers located Grandville Williams at his apartment on the property and immediately took him into custody.

During the incident, Williams got a cut on his hand, so was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment.

When he was released, Williams was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of attempted second-degree murder.

Although there is no word on the victim’s actual condition, she remains in the hospital and is stable, police say.