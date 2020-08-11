Suspect charged with 2 counts of rape for alleged assaults on children under 10

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Sex Crimes investigators have jailed a man following allegations of sexually assaulting two children under that age of 10.

Victrick Johnson-Frazier, 30, is accused of raping two children in two separate incidents between December 2018 and May 2020.

In late May, Shreveport Police received reports of a sexual assault in west Shreveport, and detectives immediately launched an investigation.



Following a months-long inquiry, detectives arrested Frazier charging him with two counts of first-degree rape and was booked into the Shreveport City Jail following interviews with investigators.

Detectives, who are investigating allegations from an additional victim, believe that there may be more victims and encourage anyone with any knowledge information to come forward. Sex Crimes Detectives can be contacted by calling 318-673-6955 or 318-673-7300 #3.

