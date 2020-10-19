Suspect charged with arson in vacant house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport fire investigators have arrested a man accused of setting an abandoned house on fire.

Bert Lee Hall,44, was arrested and booked into Shreveport City Jail on one count of arson.

Just before 5 a.m. Saturday, SFD firefighters from Engine 7 responded to a residential fire in the 300 block of Wilkinson Street. According to the police booking sheet, witnesses at the scene told firefighters they saw the suspect fleeing the structure prior to the fire.

An arson conviction when the damage amounts to $500 or more is punishable by an up-to $1500 fine and up to 15 years in jail.

