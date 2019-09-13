Suspect flees after snatching woman’s purse at Shreveport grocery store

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying a suspect who snatched a woman’s purse outside of a Shreveport grocery store.
The incident happened Thursday at Brookshire’s in the 5800 block of Line Ave.
According to investigators a white male suspect ran up to the victim, grabbed her purse from her shopping cart and then ran away.
The victim said in a Facebook post that a store employee named Juwone chased the suspect down, took a few punches and got her purse back.
The suspect is believed to driving a white Chevrolet extended cab pickup truck.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. If you have information on the identity of this suspect call 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use P3tips app.