Suspect flees after snatching woman’s purse at Shreveport grocery store

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying a suspect who snatched a woman’s purse outside of a Shreveport grocery store.

The incident happened Thursday at Brookshire’s in the 5800 block of Line Ave.

According to investigators a white male suspect ran up to the victim, grabbed her purse from her shopping cart and then ran away.

The victim said in a Facebook post that a store employee named Juwone chased the suspect down, took a few punches and got her purse back.

The suspect is believed to driving a white Chevrolet extended cab pickup truck.

Purse-snatching suspect’s truck



Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. If you have information on the identity of this suspect call 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use P3tips app.