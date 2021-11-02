Suspect in 2017 Grambling double homicide found guilty on 2 counts of second-degree murder

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KTAL) – A former Grambling State University student has been convicted in the 2017 double homicide of another student and his friend.

According to Third Judicial District Attorney John Belton, 23-year-old Jaylin Wayne was found guilty Saturday on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Earl Andrews and Monquiarious Caldwell.

Wayne was a 19-year-old freshman at the time of the shooting. Earl Andrews was a junior.

It took the jury nearly an hour and 20 minutes to return the verdict. After it was read, Wayne could be seen lowering his head and wiping his eyes with his defense attorney’s hand on his shoulder.

The shooting happened on the campus of Grambling State University campus in October 2017, following a fight that started inside a dorm room that spilled out into the courtyard. Both Andrews and Caldwell were 20 at the time.

Wayne turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Sentencing is set for December 7, 2021.