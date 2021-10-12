Suspect held on $395K bond after Narcs find plethora of recreational pharmaceuticals in his car, home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Sheriff’s Narcotics agents arrested a Shreveport man after they discovered guns and drugs in his home and vehicle, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

On Sept. 29, 33-year-old Ryan Johnson was arrested and booked into Caddo Correctional Center on one count of possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute, one count of possession of Schedule II, four counts of possession of a firearm with CDS, one county of illegal use of CDS in the presence of a minor and one count of aggravated flight from an officer.

Marijuana, THC products, methamphetamine tablets, narcotics, packaging materials for retail sales and a total of four firearms were found in Johnson’s possession (Photo courtesy Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The arrest came following an investigation by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit in conjunction with the United States Postal Inspection Service.

At one point in the investigation, K-9 Deputy Marc Herring attempted to pull over a white Mustang driven by Johnson, but Johnson wasn’t having it and led Herring on a chase that came to an abrupt halt on Murphy Street at Pete Harris Drive.

A package containing approximately 2 pounds of marijuana as well as an additional 750.2 grams of marijuana, packaging material, digital scales and a handgun were found in Johnson’s car.

But it didn’t stop there. After Johnson was taken into custody, a search warrant was executed at his home in the 3800 block of Michigan Boulevard where agents found an additional 283 grams of THC products, three grams of methamphetamine tablets, narcotics packaging equipment and three more guns.

Detectives also discovered two minors living in the residence where the THC products and methamphetamine pills were found – also against the law.

Johnson appeared in court on Oct. 1 via video from CCC and told the judge he could not afford to pay an attorney, so the Caddo Parish Indigent Defender’s Office was appointed to represent him. His arraignment was set for Nov. 4.

On Oct. 4, Johnson returned to court on Oct. 4 with Michelle Charles, the lawyer the I.D. office appointed to defend Johnson, at which time a preliminary examination was put on the docket for Nov. 4, the same day he is scheduled to be arraigned.