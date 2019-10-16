Suspect identified in beating, robbery of W. Shreveport hotel clerk

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public for help finding a man wanted for attempted first-degree murder in connection with a robbery Tuesday.

Police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Regency Inn in the 5100 block of Monkhouse Drive. Police say a man they have since identified as 30-year-old Wesley Harper III struck a clerk at the inn several times with a closed fist, causing life-threatening injuries.

The clerk was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

Police say Harper is known to hang out in the Highland area and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Harper’s whereabouts should contact Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373, lockemup.org, or via their app, P3Tips.

