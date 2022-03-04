SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police identified the man arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Queensborough Thursday afternoon.

Devin Myers, 17, was shot and killed Wednesday near his home in Queensborough. Myers went to Huntington High School, where he played basketball. (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Shamichael Pearson, 18 is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Devin Myers, who was found suffering several gunshot wounds in front of a home in the 3400 block of Lillian. St. just after 12 p.m

Police say Myers died at the scene.

SPD says investigators with the Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units were summoned to the scene. CSIU collected evidence, including video, and detectives interviewed witnesses.

Investigators believe Myers was involved with an ongoing feud with Pearson when Pearson approached him on Lillian Street. When Myers saw that Pearson was armed, police say he attempted to flee and Pearson allegedly shot Myers at least 5 times in the back as he tried to run away.

Through their investigation, police identified Pearson as a suspect in the shooting and got a warrant for his arrest and for a search of his home on San Jacinto. There’s where Pearson was taken into custody Thursday afternoon, hours after the shooting. Police say they recovered at least one firearm and other evidence in the search of the home.

Pearson was taken to the Shreveport Police Complex for interviews before he was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on the warrant. Bond was set at $350,000.

Myers was a student at Huntington High School was a starter on the basketball team. People who knew him said Wednesday the shooting happened after he left school early to get a haircut.