Suspect identified in Shreveport double homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have identified a suspect in the double homicide that happened early Monday morning in the Mooretown neighborhood.

According to Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers, detectives have identified Jamarcus J. Richardson as a suspect after conducting interviews at the scene of the shooting.

An arrest warrant has been issued for his arrest for two counts of Second Degree Murder.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case and the whereabouts of the suspect to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 option #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.