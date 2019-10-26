Suspect identified, reward offered in Shreveport’s latest homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)– Shreveport police are offering $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of a Shreveport man in connection with a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.

Shreveport police say a warrant has been issued for 44-year-old Jerome Johnson for second-degree murder.

According to Shreveport police, a 38-year-old male arrived at Willis Knighton Medical Center around 4:00 a.m. by private automobile with a gunshot wound to the head. From there, police say the victim was transported by ambulance to Ochsner LSU Health where he later died from his injuries.

The shooting happened near Wallace Avenue and West 69th Street. Evidence gathered at the scene suggested that there was an argument that preceded the shooting. Johnson’s bond is set at $500,000.

Police say his last known address was in the 500 blocks of Browning Street.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300. Those wishing to remain anonymous may reach out to Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be submitted by calling 673-7373, via their website at lockemup.org, or through their app P3Tips.