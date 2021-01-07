Suspect in attempted murder hospitalized after chase, capture in Mooretown

A man wanted in connection with an attempted murder earlier this week is in custody and in the hospital after a brief chase in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood early Thursday afternoon.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted in connection with an attempted murder earlier this week is in custody and in the hospital after a brief chase in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood early Thursday afternoon.

It all started around 1:30 p.m. near Jewella and Hollywood Ave. when officers who were in the area searching for the suspect spotted his truck and gave chase. Police say the man bailed out of the truck on Murvon St. and tried to take off on foot, but he was captured and taken into custody.

Officers on the scene said he was taken to the hospital to be checked out for unspecified injuries he sustained while he was being taken into custody. His name has not been released.

The attempted murder reportedly happened Tuesday, but police have not yet released an additional details. This story will be updated as more informaton becomes available.

No details on the attempted murder case are available, except that it happened Tuesday.