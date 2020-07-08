Suspect in attempted murder of LSP trooper dies in gunfire exchange

MONROE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The suspect in the July 5 alleged attempted murder of a Louisiana State Trooper died early Wednesday morning in a gunfire exchange with law enforcement at a Monroe motel.

Erroll Johnson, 31, died after LSP Troop F troopers and agents from the U.S. Marshal’s office tried to serve an arrest warrant at the motel where he was hiding.

An arrest warrant was issued for Johnson after he exchanged fire with the trooper, after he tried to execute a traffic stop. Johnson refused to stop, and after a short car chase with the trooper, stopped his vehicle and exited with a firearm.

Gunfire was exchanged, but Johnson managed to get away on foot. Troopers identified Johnson and obtained an arrest warrant.

On Tuesday, investigators got information on Johnson’s whereabouts and were able to confirm the information. At 1 a.m. Wednesday, troopers and U.S. Marshal’s agents went to the motel and attempted to take Johnson into custody.

But Johnson refused to surrender and began shooting at the officers.

The officers returned fire and Johnson was shot.

Despite lifesaving efforts, Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

No troopers were injured during this encounter.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

