Suspect in deadly Bowie County shooting arrested, BCSO still seeking second

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of a 27-year-old man on Sunday, but they are still looking for a second suspect.

Chase Aaron Porier was shot in his home on Forest Circle Sunday. Officers were called to the address and found a witness trying to administer first aid, but Porier died at the scene. That witness told investigators two men showed up unannounced and robbed Porier of his marijuana before shooting him and taking both of their cell phones.

The sheriff’s office says Kristopher Allen Fate Wilson, also known as “Flip,” was identified as a suspect in the murder of Chase Porier and arrested with the help of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Wilson was booked into the Cass County Jail on a charge of capital murder and is waiting to be taken to the Bowie County Jail.

Investigators interviewed Wilson and are still working to identify the second suspect. The sheriff’s office has not released a description of the suspect yet.

Anyone with any information about this murder should call Investigator Chris Allison at 903-628-6821 or the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office at 903-798-3149.