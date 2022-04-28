MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae focuses on a suspect who got away, leading authorities on a multi-agency manhunt.

Authorities are searching for Union Parish work-release inmate Bruce Causey, 48, of Baton Rouge. On Thursday, April 12, 2022, first responders were dispatched to Foster Farms, a chicken processing plant in

Farmerville, Louisiana, in reference to a stabbing.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and later died.

Law enforcement confirmed the last place Causey was seen was in Monroe around 11 a.m. that Thursday morning. However, investigators believe he may have fled to south Louisiana.

He was set to be released from prison in September of this year.

Have you seen Bruce Causey? He is described as a Black male, 5’9 and 235 lbs.

If you believe you have seen Causey, contact Crime Stoppers at 318-388-CASH or your local law enforcement agency.

Remember any tip submitted in this case or any other case will always remain anonymous.