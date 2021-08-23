Suspect in fatal shooting outside Shreveport liquor store arrested in East Texas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A suspect who is accused of fatally shooting a man outside of a Shreveport liquor store on Sunday has been arrested in East Texas.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, after collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses the Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units identified the suspect as 26-year-old James Earl Gray Jr. Investigators procured a warrant for Gray charging him with one count of Second Degree Murder.

Shortly after 1 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting at King’s Liquor Store in the 4300 block of Hilry Huckaby III Dr. When offices arrived they learned that a shooting had taken place at the business but the victim, 26-year-old Javoria Sherman, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital by private vehicle. Sherman later died from his injuries.

Detectives later received information that Gray was in Nacogdoches and was taken into custody. He is awaiting extradition back to Caddo Parish.

Bond for Gray has not been set at this time.