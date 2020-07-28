Suspect in July Southern Trace home invasion behind bars. Again.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars after being arrested Monday night, charged with burglarizing a Southern Trace home in broad daylight last Wednesday.

Christopher Taylor, 38, who has a 16-year history of burglary and home invasions in Caddo and Bossier Parishes, was apprehended by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies Monday night. taken into custody by the Shreveport Police Department’s Tactical Robbery Unit on Monday night.

Just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, SPD patrol officers responded to reports of a burglary in the 11000 block of Seville Quarters in Southern Trace.

The victim told police she was in bed and heard a strange noise. When she went to investigate, she observed a white male standing in another bedroom of the home.

The suspect, later identified as Christopher Taylor, allegedly charged toward the victim, but as she made it to the front door, she noticed the man was no longer chasing her.

Taylor escaped from the home, but not before he grabbed multiple pieces of jewelry and cash.

That’s where SPD’s Tactical Robbery Unit came in and did what they do – investigated, interviewed and gathered information – which led them to identify Taylor as the suspect.

Robbery investigators charged him with one count of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, and CPSO tacked on aggravated flight from and officer (felony), resisting an officer and in-state fugitive to the list.

Taylor, who is well-known for his antics on both sides of the Red River, has been charged for multiple burglary and theft offenses that stretch back to 2004.

In 2016, Taylor was sentenced to 18 months at hard labor after striking a deal to plead guilty to simple burglary in exchange for the district attorney dismissing the other three charges against him – simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and two counts of aggravated burglary.

Out of jail in 2018, Taylor was charged with two counts of simple burglary in January, and in December 2018, pleaded guilty to one count of simple burglary in exchange for the district attorney dismissing a second count of simple burglary.

He was sentenced to four years at hard labor for that one and taken into custody on Dec. 4, 2018, only to reappear in Southern Trace on July 22.

