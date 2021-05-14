Suspect in Louisiana allegedly drives by school bus, almost hits child, gets arrested again within days

LULING, La. (BRPROUD) – A man has been arrested on multiple charges in a matter of days after driving by a school bus and almost hitting a child in south Louisiana.

Image courtesy of St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office

On Wednesday, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office posted a video that appears to show 40-year-old Jamie Foster passing a school bus and almost hitting a child.

This happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday and Foster left the scene after hitting a mailbox.

The following day, “Foster was arrested for Hit & Run, Reckless Operation and Overtaking of a School Bus,” according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

That same day, Foster posted bond and left jail.

Around 24 hours later on Thursday, a traffic stop was initiated on Highway 90.

SCPSO says, “during the traffic stop, deputies came into contact with the driver of the vehicle, Jamie Foster, who appeared to be under the influence of some unknown chemical substances while operating a motored vehicle.”

Foster was arrested again and is facing these charges:

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated

Cracked Windshield

Driving on a Roadway Laned for Traffic

No Driver’s License on Person

Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in a Motor Vehicle

Proper Equipment Required on Vehicles

Stop Lamps/Turn Signals Required

Foster’s vehicle was impounded and could end up in the possession of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office if he is found guilty.