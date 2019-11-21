Suspect in Marshall arson identified

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The Marshall Police Department has identified the man who set fire at a vacant residence in the 1000 block of Five Notch Rd. on Nov. 20.

The suspect known to the officers identified as 25-year-old, Edward Winch, of Marshall.

Police say they were called to the area of East End Blvd. South and Johnson St. after witnesses reported a white male in all black clothing allegedly setting fire to a residence.

Winch was arrested in the 1000 block of East End Blvd. South. on Wednesday and was held by MPD until a Fire Marshal with the Marshall Fire Department confirmed that he would be charged with one count of arson.

According to MPD, Winch was booked into Harrison County jail.

MFD is continuing investigation.