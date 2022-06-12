MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say the man wanted in connection with a shooting last week at a Marshall clothing store that wounded two women is in custody.

Marshall police say 39-year-old Montreal Hatton surrendered to MPD patrol officers in the lobby of the Marshall Police Department just after 7 a.m. Sunday.

The shooting happened at a Citi Trends store around 4:15 p.m. last Monday. Two women were wounded and taken to Christus Good Shepherd Marshall for treatment.

Police on Wednesday released photos of Hatton and the white 2021 Chevrolet Silverado he was last seen driving. Hatton was wanted on two outstanding warrants for aggravated assault.

Police say they will issue a formal statement Monday on the arrest.