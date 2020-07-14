Suspect in May Centenary Boulevard homicide arrested and charged

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 25-year-old Shreveport man has been arrested in connection with a May homicide.

Antonio Johnson, who surrendered on Thursday, is charged in the May 27 shooting death of 28-year-old Travarrius Adams.

Friday, Johnson appeared in Caddo District Court via video from CCC and told the judge he could not afford an attorney, so the Court appointed one.

Just after 2 p.m. on May 27, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1900 block of Centenary Boulevard.

When they arrived at the scene, they found Adams in a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshots injuries. He was transported to Ochners LSU Health where he later died.

In the course of their investigation, detectives learned that two vehicles pulled alongside each other on the parking lot of the Oak Meadows Apartments, shortly after gunfire erupted and Adams was struck.

Investigators spoke with witnesses, obtained video surveillance footage and collected other evidence from the scene.

Through their efforts, detectives were able to develop Johnson as the suspect in the murder.

They obtained a warrant charging Johnson with one count of second-degree murder, and his bond was set at $150,000.

Johnson’s case was assigned to Caddo District Judge Charles Tutt; his arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 22.

