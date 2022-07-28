MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A man wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing in Raleigh, Tenn., was captured by Arkansas State Troopers in Hope, Arkansas, on Thursday afternoon.

36-year-old Claudia Nunez and her son 14-year-old Kevin Nunez were killed in a fatal stabbing near the corner of James and North Highland around 3:30 a.m.

Claudia was found dead at the scene, and her son was later pronounced dead at LeBonheur.

According to state police, a trooper was patrolling Interstate 30 around 12:25 p.m. when they spotted a vehicle matching the description of one that Memphis authorities believed was being driven by the murder suspect.

As the vehicle exited the highway in Hope, Arkansas, and turned into the parking lot of a Hazel Street convenience store, troopers converged onto the lot.

Jose Murillo Salgado, 42, of Bartlett, Tennessee, was taken into custody for active murder and especially aggravated burglary warrants issued by the Memphis Police Department’s homicide investigators.

Criminal Investigation Division special agents were called to the store, where evidence possibly connected to the murders was recovered.

Salgado was transported to the Hempstead County Detention Center, where he is being held for Memphis police.