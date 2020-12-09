Suspect in stolen cellphone caper smiles big for surveillance cameras

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are looking for a man accused of taking a cell phone from a west Shreveport bank in early November, along with woman, who was with the alleged thief.

On Nov. 9, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to reports of a stolen cellphone in the 6800 block of Pines Road.

Officers learned that a patron of the bank left her phone at the business and an unknown male and female suspect came into the bank and allegedly took the phone.

Officers were able to obtain video footage of the incident and are releasing photos taken from that video in hopes of getting the suspect identified.

(Surveillance video captures courtesy Shreveport Police Department)

Police are asking anyone with information to call Shreveport Police at 318-673-6950. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.