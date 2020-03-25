Suspect in Texarkana Texas officer-involved shooting jailed

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The suspect wounded in an officer-involved shooting in Texarkana, Texas, was released from the hospital Tuesday evening.

Upon his release, 20-year-old Timothy Noble, Texarkana, Texas, was booked into the Bi-State Jail on charges of aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm and evading detention, along with a warrant for a previous misdemeanor warrant for no drivers license.

Following an early-Monday-morning foot pursuit, Noble was shot by a Texarkana, Texas, police officer after he produced a firearm in the 2700 block of Robinson Road.

The TTPD officer remains on administrative leave, as the Texas Rangers continue to investigate the shooting.

