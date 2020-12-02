Suspect jailed in Tuesday night drive-by in Cherokee Park; no injuries reported

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was jailed Wednesday morning following a drive by shooting in the Cherokee Park neighborhood.

Jahiem Kemp, 18, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail, following an investigation into the event, in which, fortunately, there were no injuries.

Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Shreveport Police responded reports of a shooting in the 700 block Tecumseh Trail.

When they arrived, officers located an adult female victim who told them that her family’s residence had just been shot at and struck multiple times.

Officers located a vehicle in the driveway that also had been hit multiple times by gunfire. The suspect was last seen driving away in a white Toyota Camry.

Violent Crimes detectives were summoned to the scene and immediately began their investigation. After collecting evidence and witness statements, investigators were confidently able to develop Kemp as the alleged suspect.

Detectives located Kemp at a residence in the 4100 block of Fairfax Avenue and took him into custody.

The Toyota Camry allegedly used in the crime also was located at the home.

Following an interview with investigators, Kemp booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of aggravated criminal property damage and one count of Illegal use of a weapon. The motive for this drive-by shooting remains under investigation.