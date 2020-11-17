Suspect jailed, accused of severely beating victim; second suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 39-year-old Shreveport man has been charged with severely beating a man and causing possible life-threatening injuries, while a second suspect is sought.

Adrienne Mims was taken into custody Monday charged with beating 50-year-old Freddie Edwards into unconsciousness Friday morning.

Around 3 a.m. Friday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a person lying on the ground in the 3700 block of Sumner Street.

When they arrived, officers found Edwards, unconscious, bleeding with trauma injuries to his head. Shreveport Fire Department first responders rushed Edwards to Ochsner LSU Health.

SPD Violent crimes investigators responded to the scene and immediately launched an investigation into the incident.

Based on witness information and evidence gathered, investigators learned that Edwards was severely beaten by possibly two black males. Using this information, investigators were able to identify one of the suspects as Mims.

An arrest warrant was issued for Mims charging him with one count of attempted second degree murder. Detectives located Mims on Monday at a location in west Shreveport.

Following an interview, he was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

Police are asking anyone with information about other suspects involved in this crime to contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.