MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Miller County deputies are searching for a suspect related to multiple burglaries and thefts on a Miller County deer lease after two arrests led to a drug bust Sunday.

Officers say that Jarrod Welch was seen leaving his home on Sunday afternoon driving an ATV reported stolen Friday. When Welch was arrested they say he had methamphetamine with him.

Detectives in the Miller County Criminal Investigation Division executed a warrant of his home, where they report finding other stolen items inside. Amanda Woodle, who also lives in the home, was arrested.

They are charged with the thefts of several firearms, thousands of dollars worth of hunting clothing and equipment, and three ATVs on April 29 when multiple campers were broken into on a deer lease in northern Miller County.

Jarrod Welch arrested in Miller County charged with deer lease thefts (Source: Miller County Sheriff’s Office)

Amanda Woodle charged with Miller County deer lease thefts (Source: Miller County Sheriff’s Office)

Miller County Deputies searching for Charles Damon Ziska in connection to deer lease thefts (Source: Miller County Sheriff’s Office)

A third suspect is still at large. If you have any information on the location of Charles Damon Ziska contact Lieutenant Grigsby at (807) 774-3001.

Woodle and Welch were booked into the Miller County Detention Center, pending arraignment in court.