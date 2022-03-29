SHREVEPORT, La. KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport man accused in the June 2019 death of a postal worker on March 19 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Federal District Court.

In September 2019, a Caddo Parish grand jury handed down an indictment charging now 34-year-old Michael Gentry with second degree murder in the June 20, 2019, death of 52-year-old Antonio Williams, a postal carrier who was delivering mail at a South Highlands apartment complex.

Then, in December 2019, a federal grand jury also indicted Gentry on one count of second-degree murder of a federal employee engaged in official duties, along with one count of illegal firearms in possession of a felon and one count of discharging a firearm in an act of violence.

Since then, Gentry’s dual cases have been winding through the Caddo District and U.S. Western District of Louisiana Courts, which in addition to COVID delays, has included a sanity study in Caddo Parish and the original federal trial date of Feb. 7 reset to Tuesday, March 29.

Gentry, was in Caddo District Court on March 14, exactly a week before accepted a plea deal from federal prosecutors, and at that appearance, he May 9 trial date set by Caddo District Judge Chris Victory was reaffirmed. and a court date of April 12 was set for further proceedings in preparation for the upcoming trial.

In accepting the federal plea deal, Gentry pleaded guilty to the federal second-degree murder charges, and federal prosecutors dropped the firearms charges.

As part of the plea deal, Gentry agreed to a sentence of 40 years in federal prison; however, if Gentry is tried and convicted of second-degree murder in Caddo Parish, the mandatory sentence is life imprisonment without possibility of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

A call was placed to the Caddo District Attorney’s office to inquire as to whether Gentry would still be tried in Caddo Parish, and a voice mail was left, but so far, no response has been received.