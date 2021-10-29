Suspect shoots at SPD officers as police chase ends in an arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A police chase spanning three Shreveport neighborhoods ends with a man in custody.

Around 2:45 a.m. Friday, Shreveport Police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in at the intersection of Corbitt St. and Linwood Ave. Officials say the car then sped off down Linwood. The police chase continued into the Cedar Grove neighborhood before coming to an end in the 100 block of West 77th St.

Officials say when the car came to a stop, the suspect attempted to run away and fired shots at the officers. He was apprehended and taken into custody.

No officers were hurt in the exchange, according to SPD.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will bring you updates when they become available.