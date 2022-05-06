SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have released a photo of the driver in a hit and run Thursday that seriously injured a child getting off a school bus in Shreveport.

Police say a witness was able to take photos of the driver who briefly got out of the silver SUV that struck the 12-year-old girl as she got off the bus and attempted to cross the street on Jewella Avenue near Silver Pine Boulevard.

Crash investigators say the driver of the SUV fled the scene before police arrived. Now, they are hoping the photo will help them identify him.

The little girl was taken to the hospital with broken bones but is expected to recover.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case and anyone that can identify this man to contact them immediately at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or send a tip via their app, P3tips.