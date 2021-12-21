Suspect takes 2nd place in foot chase with NPSO deputies; suspect jailed on multiple charges

CAMPTI, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A domestic disturbance call early Monday afternoon ended badly for a suspect who thought he could outrun Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies in a foot chase, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Campti resident, 31-year-old James Adams, tried to elude deputies by running through residential areas in Campti, circling back around, only to run smack dab into deputies, who took him into custody.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday, NPSO deputies responded to reports of man and a woman in a physical altercation near a business on U.S. 71 Highway in Campti.

On their way to the scene, deputies were provided with a description of the male, later identified by Adams, who had left the scene and reportedly was walking north on 71 and was wearing a blue jacket.

When deputies arrived they spotted the Adams near Walter and Lake Streets and tried to make contact. But he wasn’t having it and took off on foot – with deputies not far behind.

Adams led deputies on a foot chase down Coleman Street behind several homes and then circling back, crossing Lake Street, continued down Kemp Street where he finally ran out of steam and deputies were able to take him into custody under the carport of a home.

When they finally caught up with him, deputies said they asked Adams his name he responded with a fake one. However, another deputy at the scene knew exactly who Adams was and identified him.

A quick check for local warrants revealed Adams had a reason for giving a fake name – he had active warrants at the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

So deputies gave Mr. James Eric Adams, of the 100 block of Smith Street in Campti a ride to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center where booked him in on charges of failure to appear in district court for a September trial on a domestic abuse battery by strangulation and resisting an officer, as well as failure to appear for arraignment on drug and traffic charges on the very same day.

Added to Adam’s existing charges was a new resisting arrest charge after trying to outrun deputies in the middle of town in Campti.

No additional charges were filed because the alleged victim in the domestic incident because deputies say she failed to provide any information, and there were no physical signs of abuse that they could see.

Deputies Rice, Olliff, Jackson and Stewart were involved in the arrest.

Adams remains in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.