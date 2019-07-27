Suspect wanted for trying to kill cop in custody, charged with 17 counts

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) The man who allegedly attempted to hit a Natchitoches police officer with his vehicle Thursday night has been arrested.

Johnny Dubois, 33, was taken into custody Friday, after a citizen spotted someone fitting his description and tipped off the Natchitoches Police Department.

Just before 8 p.m. Thursday, a Natchitoches police officer attempted to execute a traffic stop after the vehicle Dubois was driving ran a red light on Keyser Avenue.

According to police, Dubois refused to stop, allegedly attempted to hit an NPO officer with his vehicle, and led police on a chase that ended near Ralph Street.

Police sent out a press release describing Dubois, and the citizen recognized a man fitting the description sitting on the steps of a residence in the 500 block of Howard Street in Natchitoches.

When officers arrived, they positively identified Dubois, but he identified them as well and fled on foot toward Sirod Street.

But not for long – Natchitoches Police officers, with the assistance of deputies from the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office tracking team were able to successfully locate Johnny Dubois and placed him under arrest.



Dubois was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on a charge of attempted first degree murder for attempting to hit a police officer with his vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of resisting an officer, nine counts of failure to stop at a stop sign and three counts of failure to stop at a red light.



For now, anyway. The investigation is ongoing.

