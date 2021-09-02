Suspect wanted in Circle K pistol-whipping assault caught on camera arrested in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man police say was caught on camera attacking a woman and hitting her with a gun during an encounter at a Shreveport convenience store is now in custody.

According to Shreveport police booking records, 21-year-old Jakoby Frazier was arrested and booked just after 6 p.m. Thursday on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, as well as aggravated battery and illegal carrying of weapons in connection with the incident.

The assault happened early Monday afternoon at the Circle K on Line Avenue when a woman who was waiting in line to make a purchase says she overheard a man threaten the store clerk. The woman, who wants to remain anonymous for her safety, tells KTAL/KMSS she spoke up and pulled out her camera to record what was happening.

The video shows the man turn to her after pulling a gun from his waistband and threaten her before striking her with it, breaking her phone.

The man, identified by police as Frazier, fled the scene in a blue Ford Mustang with another man and a woman. Investigators say they used the cell phone footage and store surveillance footage to identify Frazer and got a warrant for his arrest on Tuesday. Bond on that warrant was set at $75,000.