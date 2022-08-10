Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police have identified a Bossier City man as a suspect in a carjacking Monday night in Shreveport‘s Highland neighborhood that left the victim with a stab wound to the neck.

Police say 27-year-old Jacob H. Boykin is wanted in connection with the carjacking, which happened just before 10 p.m in the 1000 block of Boulevard St. near Fairfield Ave.

Investigators learned the victim was giving the suspect a ride when the suspect stabbed the victim in the neck, according to SPD. Police say Boykin then reportedly forced the victim from the 2015 Toyota Camry and drove away.

Police say the victim, who was able to identify his attacker, was taken by ambulance to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators with the Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Unit got an arrest warrant charging Boykin with one count of second-degree robbery. The vehicle, with Louisiana license plate number 891ACC, has not been recovered.

Police are asking anyone with information on Boykin’s location to contact the SPD at (318) 673-7300 ext 3. Anonymous tips can be reported to Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.