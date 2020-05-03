Suspect who allegedly shot AR-15 into yard facing attempted 2nd degree murder charge

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) — A Kaplan man faces multiple charges after police chased him down for shooting into his neighbor’s yard with an AR-15 rifle in the 200 Block of N. Boudreaux Ave yesterday (May 2).

Breon Broussard allegedly fired the rifle at a victim next to his residence and struck the victim’s vehicle several times. Broussard then attempted to flee with his family in a vehicle, but was captured just outside of the Kaplan town limits west of La. 13.

Broussard was chaerged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated flight from an officer, terrorizing, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal discharge of a firearm, speeding, reckless operation of a vehicle and stop sign violations.

Kaplan Police say they were assisted in the matter by the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

