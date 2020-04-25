Suspect wounded after firing at SPD officer who returned fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting that happened this afternoon.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday when an SPD officer responded to reports of shots fired in a duplex in the 4500 block of Southern Avenue.

When the officer arrived at the scene and entered the home, the suspect had a gun pointed at a woman, when the suspect saw the officer, he fired at the officer who returned the fire, wounding the suspect in the arm.

The suspect was taken to Ochsner’s LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries, but will face charges that could range up to attempted first degree murder of a police officer.

Police believe the incident may have stemmed from a domestic situation.

The officer will be placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

