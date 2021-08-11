Suspects identified in murder of man shot while driving in Cedar Grove

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have identified and are searching for two men in connection with the murder of Keshun Cole.

According to SPD, 19-year-old Datavious Simmons is wanted for one count of second-degree murder, and 19-year-old Joshua Thomas is wanted for one count of failure to report the commission of certain felonies.

No bond was issued for either suspect.

Cole, 20, was fatally shot while driving south in the 6200 block of Union Street in Cedar Grove when he was shot on the afternoon of Saturday, June 26. He drove another several blocks before he crashed in the 6900 block. He was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health, where he was later pronounced dead.

Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of these individuals. Contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. As always, police offer the reminder that Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip service and only wants your information, not your name.