BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police and troopers are searching for two suspects that took off after a high-speed chase ended in Bossier Thursday night.

Just before 9:00 p.m., a white car led police into the Golden Meadows neighborhood before coming to a stop near the Southgate Mobile Home Park on Barksdale Blvd. The two suspects then jumped out of the vehicle and ran.

A heavy police presence is in the area while they search for the suspects.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.