Suspects sought in Cypress Black Bayou boat launch lock box break-ins

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance images of three men they say broke into a boat launch money boxes on Cypress Black Bayou and stole cash.

Police say the video shows the men walk up to the money box at the Parks Road boat launch around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday, cut the lock, take the cash, and then walk back to their vehicle, where at least one other person was waiting.















Then around 20 minutes later, the men are seen on surveillance around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday attempting to break into the money box at the Highway 162 boat launch. In one of the photos above, you can see them holding bolt cutters, but they were unsuccessful in breaking into this final money box. The vehicle they were driving appears to be a light-colored Ford Focus hatchback with an unknown plate.

Police ask if you know the identity of these suspects, please call Bossier CrimeStoppers at (318) 424-4100 to submit a tip; find out more at www.bossiercrimestoppers.org.

You can also directly contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203, 24 hours a day.